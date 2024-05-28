Rapist Sentenced To Life In Jail

Credit : Limpopo Newspaper

A 40-year-old male accused, Kgaogelo Lekgau, was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl at Makurung , by Thabamoopo regional Court. The case was finalized on Friday 24/05/2024

The Court noted that

on Sunday, 20 December 2020 at about 20:20, a 12-year-old victim was going home from a mall, and the mother requested the suspect to travel with the victim as it was late. Along the way to Makurung, the accused threatened the victim and dragged her to the bushes, where he raped her.

The victim alerted her mother upon arrival and the police were notified about the incident, and Lebowakgomo police opened a rape case.

Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was activated, and Sergeant Makopo Magaila was tasked to investigate the case further. The suspect was arrested on Thursday 31 December, 2020, at Makurung.

Through her hardworking and thorough investigation, the accused was denied bail but was later given bail of R3,000 by the court.

The accused was found guilty on Tuesday, 14 November 2023 and has been behind bars since then untill on Friday 24 May 2024, when he was sentenced.

He was sentenced as follows: count 1: rape, 1

life imprisonment.

Source : Limpopo Newspaper

