Zanu PF Heavyweight Gets Bail Despite Unleashing Violence

Isau Mupfumi released on bail

BUS operator, Isau Mupfumi, who was arrested at the weekend over violent clashes between touts at the city’s bus ranks, was yesterday granted US$1 000 bail by Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe.

Mupfumi appeared before Mr Mahwe who remanded him out of custody to June 18.

Source : Zanu PF Patriots

