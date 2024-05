Ancelotti To Finish Coaching Career At Real Madrid

Spread the love

Source : Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid will be his last ever club. When he leaves Real Madrid, he will retire from coaching. Our old man loves Real Madrid so much.

The greatest coach in the history of the game will retire at the greatest club in the history of the game. As it should be. We love you, coach!

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...