ED Pfee Musician Launches Another Album

By A Correspondent

Chief Shumba Hwenje, a musician closely associated with Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party and reportedly a relative of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is set to release a new album this Friday. Known for his songs that often echo the sentiments and ideologies of Zanu PF, Hwenje’s latest work is anticipated to continue in this vein.

Zanu PF announced the upcoming album launch through an official statement on Tuesday, highlighting the event scheduled for May 31.

“31 May Chief Shumba Hwenje Album Launch I Don’t Care,” the statement read, reflecting the title of the new album and signaling the party’s endorsement of Hwenje’s musical endeavors.

Chief Shumba Hwenje has built a reputation for his music, which frequently features lyrics laden with propaganda supporting Zanu PF and, at times, delivering intimidating messages.

His previous works have been a staple at party rallies and events, solidifying his role as a vocal supporter of the current political establishment.

The upcoming album is expected to attract considerable attention, both from supporters of Zanu PF and critics who question the implications of his politically charged lyrics.

As the launch date approaches, discussions about the intersection of music and politics in Zimbabwe are likely to intensify, with Chief Shumba Hwenje’s latest project at the center of the debate.

