Judge Recuses Self From Mutsvangwa Case

HIGH Court Judge, Justice Esther Muremba has recused herself from hearing Harare Businessman Neville Mutsvangwa and his alleged accomplices’ matter.

Mutsvangwa together with Elisse Majachani and Simbarashe Tichingana who are accused of illegally dealing in foreign currency were set to have their bail ruling delivered this Monday.

In a new development, Justice Muremba this Monday said she could not be the presiding judge in Mutsvangwa’s matter, citing personal reasons.

The trio’s lawyer says they are now waiting for the Judge President to appoint a new judge to handle the matter.

ZBC News

