Obriel Chirinda Finally Cleared

Striker Obriel Chirinda has been cleared to turn out for Ngezi Platinum Stars after winning the the legal battle against Dynamos.

Chirinda was registered with the defending champions after moving from Bulawayo Chiefs.

However Dynamos approached the Premier Soccer league arguing that Chirinda had signed a contract with them first.

The ZIFA Player status committee however ruled that the contract between Dynamos and Chirinda was not binding as it was signed while he had a running contract with Bulawayo Chiefs and was not a fee agent.

ZBC News

