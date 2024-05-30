School Principal Shot Dead By Wife

Reports say the husband and wife were teachers at different schools in the area.

What escalated the matter was that the wife had accused him of cheating with a woman living in the same premises as them. The woman shot the man with his own gun as he tried to flee while being confronted about his alleged cheating.

The paramedics were called to the scene on Monday morning and found the 32-year-old man lying in a pool of blood.

Credit : Limpopo Newspaper

