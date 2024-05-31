South Africa Election Results, DA, MK, And EFF Upset ANC

### Updated Results of South Africa’s National Assembly Elections 2024 – 11am

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Pretoria, South Africa — The latest results from the 2024 South African National Assembly elections have been released, showing a slight increase in the percentage of voting districts completed. With 58.09% of the voting districts reported, the African National Congress (ANC) continues to lead the race.

#### Key Figures:

– **Total Voting Districts Completed:** 13,531 out of 23,293

– **Voter Turnout:** 58.55%

– **Valid Votes:** 98.7%

– **Spoilt Votes:** 1.3%

#### Party Performance:

– **ANC (African National Congress):**

– Votes: 3,439,761

– Support: 41.96%

– Seats: To be determined

– **DA (Democratic Alliance):**

– Votes: 1,907,749

– Support: 23.27%

– Seats: To be determined

– **M.K. (New Party):**

– Votes: 929,929

– Support: 11.34%

– Seats: To be determined

– **EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters):**

– Votes: 780,713

– Support: 9.52%

– Seats: To be determined

#### Regional Distribution:

The electoral map continues to reflect the ANC’s dominance in several regions, marked in green. The DA holds significant support in urban and coastal areas, marked in blue. The M.K. party, a new entrant, has also secured substantial support across various districts, depicted in yellow. Other parties such as the EFF are making their presence felt in select areas.

#### Voter Turnout and Spoilt Votes:

The voter turnout remains consistent at 58.55%, showing a robust engagement from the electorate. Spoilt votes are minimal at 1.3%, indicating a well-conducted voting process.

#### Implications:

The ANC maintains its leading position, but the competition from the DA and M.K. suggests a dynamic shift in the political landscape. The emergence of new parties and the significant votes garnered by them highlight a possible change in voter sentiment and a call for diversified representation.

#### Next Steps:

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is diligently working to finalize the vote count. The full results, including the allocation of seats in the National Assembly, are anticipated in the coming days. Political analysts are closely observing the unfolding situation, and parties are preparing for possible coalitions and negotiations.

The final outcome of these elections will be pivotal in shaping South Africa’s political future. Stay tuned for further updates as the IEC continues to release more detailed results.

