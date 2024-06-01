Former Dynamos Winger Dies

Former Dynamos left winger Micheal George has died.

George’s death was confirmed by Former Dynamos treasurer, Eric Mvududu saying he died in Harare on Wednesday night.

The left winger was part of the first crop of Dynamos Juniors in the mid-1960s after following his compatriot, Jimmy Finch.

Other former players in that junior setup included Sam Mukomondo, Bernard Marriot Lusengo, Peter Nyama and Clever Hunda.

George was promoted to the first team in 1966 and played for Dynamos as a winger up to 1975 when he retired.

Mourners are gathered at number 177A Smutts Road, in Waterfalls, Harare.

