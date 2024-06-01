Wicknell, Java Blue Motorcade Lights Banned

Spread the love

Why Are We Allowing a Clear Violation of Zimbabwean Laws?

I am writing to express my deep concern over the increasing misuse of emergency lights and sirens by government officials and private individuals in Zimbabwe. It has come to my attention that deputy presidents, senior and junior ministers, local authority officials, and even private citizens are routinely driving with blue lights and sirens activated, in clear violation of Zimbabwean laws and regulations.

The use of emergency vehicles and their associated equipment is strictly regulated in Zimbabwe and is intended solely for genuine, life-threatening situations that require rapid response. It is unacceptable for government officials and others to exploit these privileges for their own convenience or to bypass normal traffic rules and procedures.

This flagrant disregard for the law sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the credibility of the government and its institutions. It also puts the safety of the general public at risk, as other drivers may be caught off guard or feel compelled to yield the right-of-way to these unauthorized “emergency” vehicles.

I strongly urge your office to investigate this issue thoroughly and take swift, decisive action to address it. All individuals, regardless of their position or status, must be held accountable to the same laws and regulations. Appropriate disciplinary measures should be taken against any offenders, and clear guidelines and enforcement mechanisms should be put in place to prevent such abuses from occurring in the future.

The Zimbabwean people deserve a government that leads by example and upholds the rule of law. I implore you to take immediate steps to ensure that all officials and citizens are required to follow the same traffic laws and regulations, without exception.

Our law enforcement agencies should stop this illegality, arrest those individuals, and follow the stipulated law. No one is above the law.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...