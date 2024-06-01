Woman Jailed For Killing Hubby

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: WIFE ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING AND KILLING HUSBAND



Police in Dennilton, Sekhukhune District have arrested a 33-year-old woman after she allegedly shot and killed her husband.

According to the preliminary information, the violence ensued after the suspect found out about her husband’s infidelity which was taking place on the same rental premises.

She then fetched her husband’s licensed firearm and started firing several shots at him while he was trying to escape. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old victim was shot and he collapsed on the street.

Police and emergency medical services upon arrival, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood and he was certified dead. The firearm believed to have been used to commit the crime was found on the scene and was confiscated for further investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the couple is originally from Kwazulu Natal province and they were both educators at different schools around Dennilton.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...