Zemura Available For Warriors Qualifiers

Italian side Udinese has confirmed Jordan Zemura’s availability for the Warriors’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C games against Lesotho and South Africa in June.

Zemura’s availability was shrouded in uncertainty after media reports suggested a rift between him and ZIFA.

The reported rift came after the player allegedly expressed unhappiness with treatment from former interim coach Norman Mapeza.

Earlier suggestions had indicated that ZIFA wasn’t going to include the player in the squad.

But after he was named in the selection for the upcoming games, Zemura’s club has now confirmed his availability.

