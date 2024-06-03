Zuma “Exposes Ramaphosa Selling-Out Plan”

South Africa- Former president Jacob Zuma says he heard from his sources that the ANC is divided on who it will go into coalition with. He says President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the DA as the partner, while others are against this.

ANC lost the majority vote and can not form a government alone.

The former ruling party has the DA, EFF and Zuma’s Umkhonto WeSizwe to form a government with.

Among these parties, the DA represents the white minority, once part of the apartheid government. In its policies, the DA is against black empowerment, and it’s for white capital monopoly.

MK and EFF are off-shoots of ANC and these parties represent black emancipation and PanAfricanism.

