Nelson Chamisa Mourns Social Media Campaigner for Change

By A Correspondent| Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of William Zambezi, a fervent social media campaigner known for his dedication to advocating for change in Zimbabwe.

Zambezi, who held no official title, was celebrated for his relentless pursuit of a better future for his country through his impactful online presence.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Chamisa acknowledged Zambezi’s contributions, stating, “I recently learned of the passing of @williamzambezi, a true Citizens’ hero. Despite holding no title or position, William was clear in his purpose and played his part diligently. Although I never had the chance to meet him, his impactful contributions especially on social media were known to me.”

Chamisa took the initiative to visit Zambezi’s family in Chitungwiza, a gesture facilitated by local CCC leaders.

Reflecting on the visit, Chamisa expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received and the family’s steadfast faith, which he found both humbling and inspiring.

“Thanks to the assistance of Chitungwiza Citizens leaders, I located his home to pay my respects and offer condolences to his family. Their warm reception and unwavering faith left me humbled and inspired,” Chamisa wrote.

The former CCC leader used this moment of loss to highlight the inevitable nature of death and the importance of preparing for it.

He praised Zambezi for sowing the seeds of change during his brief life, underscoring the significant impact one individual can have on the collective effort for a better Zimbabwe.

“While death is a painful inevitability, it also serves as a reminder for us to prepare for its certainty. In his brief life, William sowed the seeds for a better Zimbabwe, staunchly advocating for change in his own way.”

Chamisa concluded his tribute by extending his condolences to Zambezi’s young family, assuring them of continued support from the CCC community.

“May his soul rest in peace as we continue to stand with the young family he left behind. RIP Citizens Hero.”

