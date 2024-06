Petrol Price Marginally Up, Diesel 5c Down

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced fuel prices for the month of June with diesel now selling 5 cents cheaper while petrol has gone up.

In May, ZERA announced a diesel and petrol price of US$1.66 and US$1.58.

For June, diesel is now going for US$1.61 while petrol has marginally gone up by US$0.01 and is now selling for US$1.59.

