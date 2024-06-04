School Hostel Razed Down By Fire In Buhera

By A Correspondent| A girls hostel at Nyashanu Mission High School in Buhera caught fire on Monday morning while learners were attending a morning assembly.

According to a letter to parents by the school head Jackson Dunatuna, the affected hostel accommodated 70 learners who have since been moved to an alternative accommodation.

Dunatuna who did not disclose the cause of the fire said they are yet to assess the extend of the damage and loss from the disaster.

“I wish to inform you that one of our girls hostels that accomodates 70 leaners caught fire this morning around 0800 hours. This happened as all staff members and learners were in church for the Monday morning assembly. We are still assessing the loss and will inform you in due course. We are making all the efforts to contain the situation and calm down the learners. We have informed the relevant authorities as we are creating alternative accomodation for the affected learners. Please be assured that despite the setback by the disaster, learning continues and we will contact individual parents if there are any provisions that may be required by some of the affected learners,” reads part of the letter to parents.

