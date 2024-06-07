COSAFA Cup Postponed

The Council of Southern African Football Association ( COSAFA) has postponed the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament.

The competition was scheduled for June 14-22 June in South Africa. It will now happen at a later date in July.

COSAFA said in a statement: “After discussions with various stakeholders we are exploring a new set of dates for the 2024 COSAFA Cup and will provide an update in due course.

“The Southern African championship is crucial for the development of teams, players and coaches, and we want to make sure they are able to derive maximum benefit from it.

“The new dates will be in June or July of this year and will be based on the best possible exposure for all stakeholders to ensure a world-class competition that helps take football in the region forward.”

Zimbabwe will take part in this year’s edition.

Coach Jairos Tapera had already named a 23-man squad for the tournament which consists of a mixture of locally and foreign-based stars.

