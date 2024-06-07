Shebeen Owner Murdered Over Missing USD80

Mwenezi, June 7, 2024 — A beer-drinking spree and gambling game in Mutandavadze Village, Chief Mazhetese area, Sovelele, ended in tragedy as a shebeen owner was stabbed to death over a missing $80. The incident has shocked the community and highlighted the deadly consequences of disputes fueled by alcohol and gambling.

The fatal confrontation occurred when Takura Hove accused Wellington Zhou, the owner of the shebeen, of stealing $80, his cellphone, and his bicycle. The quarrel escalated quickly, resulting in Hove stabbing Zhou in the chest, killing him instantly.

Kudakwashe Dhewa, the Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident and urged the public to refrain from resorting to violence, particularly under the influence of alcohol. “We have a report of murder from Mwenezi where a man stabbed and killed another whilst they were drinking and gambling at the now deceased’s place. We urge members of the community not to solve disputes using violence and whilst drunk. We also encourage people to value the sanctity of life,” Dhewa stated.

Sources close to the incident revealed that the conflict began on May 27, when Hove lost $40 while gambling at Zhou’s shebeen. Determined to recover his losses, Hove returned home to fetch another $40, only to lose it again. The situation took a deadly turn the following day at around 2 a.m. when Hove, still at Zhou’s shebeen, accused the owner of stealing his belongings, including the cash he had lost, his Itel cellphone, and his bicycle.

In a fit of rage, Hove drew a knife from his pocket and attacked Zhou, stabbing him once in the chest. Zhou died on the spot. Police who arrived at the scene discovered the alleged stolen cellphone in Zhou’s pocket and the bicycle in his house, complicating the narrative of theft.

The murder of Zhou over a mere $80 has left the Mutandavadze Village in shock and mourning. The incident underscores the dangers of gambling and alcohol-fueled violence and serves as a stark reminder of the need for peaceful conflict resolution.

As investigations continue, the community grapples with the senseless loss of life over a small amount of money, emphasizing the tragic consequences when disputes are settled with violence rather than dialogue.- Ziana

