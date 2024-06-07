Violence Accused Inter Africa Owner Expected in the country today

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Inter Africa buses owner Leonard Mukumba is expected to arrive in the country today amidst a police investigation into his involvement in the recent violence at a bus rank in Mutare.

Mukumba is wanted by the authorities for his alleged role in the incident that led to several injuries and property damage.

Several individuals who were arrested in connection with the violence have been granted bail.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Mukumba who is also a member of parliament had traveled to an Asian country and is set to return to Zimbabwe today.

“He is expected to arrive today. He has not been in the country for almost a month,” the source said.

A senior police officer said the police was keen to interview him upon his return.

“We are keen to interview Mukumba upon his arrival to gather essential information regarding the unfortunate events that took place in Mutare. We urge him to cooperate with the authorities in the interest of justice and public safety,” the police said.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...