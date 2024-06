Warriors First 11 Against Lesotho

Warriors’ official starting 11 against Lesotho The match kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.

Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Tawanda Chirewa, Jordan Zemura, Daniel Msendami, Tino Kadewere.

