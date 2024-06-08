Catholic Priest Dies In Accident

Spread the love

A CATHOLIC priest has died in a road traffic accident in Kabwe.

The accident happened on Friday around 21:00 hours near Amanda Farms on the Great North Road.

Fr Edwin Mwale was at the time of his death administrator at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral.

And according the Central Province police command, Fr Mwale was driving a Toyota Kruger with four passengers on board.

Central Province police commissioner Charity Munganga mentioned the four passengers on board as cathedral assistant parish priest Cornelius Kalunga and three females.

Munganga said Fr Mwale died after the vehicle he was driving overturned due to suspected speeding.

“Fr Mwale sustained fatal injuries after the vehicle he was driving overturned due to suspected over speeding. He died as he was being rushed to Kabwe Central Hospital. The body of the deceased is currently lying in Kabwe Central Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem,” said Munganga. “One of the female passengers is currently admitted to Kabwe Central Hospital while the rest have been discharged after receiving medical treatment.”

She said the vehicle was extensively damaged.

Meanwhile, Bwacha PF member of parliament Sydney Mushanga described Fr Mwale as a big blow to the Catholic church in Kabwe.

“I received the news with great shock. I have always been in touch with Fr Mwale nearly on a daily basis. He used to send me religious daily reflections. In the hours of yesterday (Friday) he sent me a pamphlet depicting his picture when he was being ordained as a priest by the late archbishop of Lusaka Diocese Cardinal Medado Joseph Mazombwe on 07 June 2003 at Holy Saviour Parish in Kafue,” said Mushanga. “I am going to remember Fr Mwale as my mentor in my Catholic faith, especially that a day before he died he sent me a pamphlet of when he was being ordained as a priest 21-years-ago.”

And Kabwe Central Independent member of parliament Chrizoster Phiri said she received the news with deep shock.

“I received the news from the bishop of Kabwe diocese, Bishop Clement, about the death of Fr Mwale with the highest sense of shock. His death has come at the time we didn’t expect it. He is a person I was so close to, together with his colleague Fr Cornerius Kalunga. I am really shocked and saddened,” said Phiri.

Source : The Mast

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...