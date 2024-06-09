Chiwenga Snubs Mnangagwa

By James Gwati- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Sunday diverged from the customary protocol and opted to fly to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on the very day his superior, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, returned from his diplomatic voyage through Russia and South Korea.

Conventionally, Vice Presidents would be present at the Robert Mugabe International Airport to greet the President upon his return before proceeding with their official duties.

However, Chiwenga’s decision to depart for Tajikistan concurrently with Mnangagwa’s homecoming has sparked speculation regarding underlying power dynamics within Zanu PF.

Some observers interpret Chiwenga’s swift departure as a manifestation of intensifying power struggles within the party, hinting at the emergence of a potential parallel administration led by the Vice President in opposition to Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Chiwenga’s ambitions to succeed Mnangagwa as President in 2028 are well-known, yet the current President has steadfastly expressed his reluctance to step down at the end of his term.

This ideological clash between the two figures only fueled the political fire.

The Vice President’s journey to attend the third Dushanbe Water Action Decade Conference, slated to commence Monday, offers a diplomatic pretext for his absence during Mnangagwa’s return.

Accompanied by his new wife, Miniyothabo Chiwenga, Chiwenga’s delegation also includes Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vangelis Haritatos and a contingent of senior government officials.

The timing and implications of Chiwenga’s diplomatic detour are sure to fuel further speculation and scrutiny as Zimbabwe’s political landscape continues to evolve.

-ZimEye

