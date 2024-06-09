Sarkozy Chuma Confronts Mnangagwa Over Brutality

By A Correspondent

Citizens’ spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has called on Zimbabweans to unite in the struggle against Zanu PF’s oppression.

In a forthright statement on Friday, Chuma urged the nation to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling party directly.

“After all the drama and tomfoolery, people must regroup and take ZANU PF and Mnangagwa head on,” Chuma declared.

He emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting the dire conditions faced by the majority of the population.

“The dictator must know no peace in a country where 90 percent of the population is living in abject poverty. We only have our poverty to lose! Defy or Die!”

Chuma’s statement reflects growing frustration and anger among Zimbabweans, who are grappling with severe economic hardships and widespread poverty. His call to action aims to mobilize citizens to resist and challenge the entrenched political power of Zanu PF and Mnangagwa.

As Zimbabwe continues to face significant socio-economic challenges, the opposition’s call for unity and defiance underscores the critical need for collective action to push for meaningful change.

Chuma’s message serves as a rallying cry for those seeking to reclaim their rights and fight for a better future in the face of ongoing oppression.

