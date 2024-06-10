Dethrone Mnangagwa, Former Mugabe Spokesperson Tells Military

By A Correspondent| Late former President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has called on the army to stage another coup against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This follows a widely circulated audio recording of controversial businessman and ex-convict Wicknell Chivhayo boasting that he now has grip over the government through Mnangagwa.

Posting on Twitter, Mawarire said in November 2017, the military staged a coup against Mugabe claiming to be targeting criminals around him, an almost similar situation now as Chivhayo seems to have self-confessed to capturing the state.

“If the Zimbabwe National Army did a coup to deal with perceived “criminals around the President” (Mugabe), isn’t there now a prima facie case for them to do another since this time, unlike during RGM’s time, the “criminals around the president” are self-confessing? Hanzi “ndakachibata kuti dzvii”, what is that? Isn’t that state capture? Vakomana, batai munhu! Come on, roll the tanks,sandiwo masystem yacho here?,” said Mawarire.

In the circulating audio, Chivhayo is heard boasting that he now has unfettered access to Mnangagwa who when he was travelling to Italy spoke to him after all the protocols and promised to call him upon arrival.

