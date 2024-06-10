Macheso Turns 56

By A Correspondent| Popular sungura musician Alick Macheso has today turned 56 years old.

Macheso who rose to fame during his says with Nicholas Zakaria fronted Khiama Boys has a decorated career and is regarded among the greatest musicians to emerge from Zimbabwe.

“Mashoko angandikurira, ndibatsirei kutenda Musiki nekusvika kwataita nhasi, Makore Makumi mashanu nenhanhatu. Rudo nerutsigiro zvenyu ndizvo zvinoita tinzwe kuda kuramba tichienda Mberikwazvo,” said Macheso while posting on Facebook.

Musicians have since flooded social media to celebrate Macheso’s milestone.

Sulumani Chimbetu said Macheso gave him a platform to build his career following the death of iconic father Simon Chopper Chimbetu.

“Alick Macheso is an incredible man. I remember when I first entered the music industry; he gave me a platform to showcase my talent.It was tough trying to fill the void left by my late father, who was a star musician. But thanks to mdara Macheso, I found it easier.He gave me the chance to perform before a huge crowd.Not only is he humble, but his humility stands out among many of his other admirable attributes,” said Sulu as he is affectionately known.

Mutare based gospel musician Dorcas Moyo also showered Macheso with praises saying the Mundikumbuke hitmaker is very humble and down to earth.

“Today a legend was born…A humble man he is…The first time i met him ndaitya ndichiti vanotangika here but hey to be honest baba vanozvideredza zvakanyanya…Kune vakawanda vasingatangike kana kusvikirika mumishando yedu iyi but baba Alick Macheso yoooo a down to earth man..Mwari ngaakuchengetei baba…Happy brthday to you baba vangu….Wish you many moreee years to come…Enjoy your day baba,” said Dorcas Moyo.

Top fan and former Warriors captain Willard Katsande had this to say: “Happy birthday maestro Alick Macheso God bless you All the best in your up coming album,we all know you never disappoint.”

Macheso is set to launch his new album on 2 August 2024.

