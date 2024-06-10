Mohadi In I Can’t Moment

By A Correspondent| Vice President Kembo Mohadi who was addressing a meeting in Harare recently

In a video making rounds on social media, Mohadi is seen making a speech in a very low tone, he continued to read until he reached a point where he could not continue to read while standing.

He is heard saying, “I can’t, I can’t…” said Mohadi while sitting down.

“He couldn’t stand and so they helped him to a chair. He spoke briefly after and after animated back stage discussions his presentation was cut short,” a witness said.

According to HSTV, journalists covering the event were later ordered to delete the footage of the incident.

Mohadi has had many health scares.

In October last year, he collapsed while addressing a Zanu PF by-election campaign launch for the Gutu West constituency.

Mohadi was delivering a lecture on the title ‘Liberation Movements and African Unity: Why Resilience Matters for Sustained Transformative Possibilities.’

He was conspicuously absent later when President Emmerson Mnangagwa aunched 17 schools in Chikomba constructed with assistance from the OPEC Fund for International Development.

