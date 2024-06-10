Serial Chipinge Rapist Targets Elderly Women

Chipinge– The trial of 62-year-old Daniel Chauke, a suspected serial rapist and murderer, commenced today at the Chipinge Magistrates Court. Chauke faces six counts of rape and three counts of murder, with his heinous acts primarily targeting elderly women, instilling fear and terror within the community.

The chilling allegations against Chauke include the brutal rape of a 69-year-old woman on April 3, 2022. The victim was returning from her field when Chauke approached her, accusing her grandchildren of stealing his property. After striking her on the cheek, causing her to fall, he tied her hands and mouth before force-marching her into a nearby bushy area where he raped her.

Only a month later, on May 3, 2022, Chauke allegedly attacked a 60-year-old woman harvesting maize in her field. He accused her of stealing an animal trapped in his snare, then force-marched her into the bush where he committed the assault.

Chauke’s disturbing pattern of targeting vulnerable, older women did not stop there. He is also accused of raping a 46-year-old, a 71-year-old, a 23-year-old, and a 36-year-old between July 2022 and April of this year. Each incident followed a similar, terrifying modus operandi, where Chauke used accusations and physical violence to subdue his victims before sexually assaulting them.

In addition to these horrific crimes, Chauke is also facing three counts of murder, further deepening the gravity of the charges against him.

