Warriors Target Maximum Points Against Bafana Bafana

Spread the love

Zimbabwe national team coach Jairos Tapera is hoping to bring a different game against South Africa in their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C meeting on Tuesday.

The Warriors lost 2-0 in their previous encounter against Lesotho on Friday.

According to Tapera, he hopes charges will improve defensively when they face Bafana on Tuesday.

The gaffer said: “The loss (versus Lesotho) is history and against Bafana Bafana, it is a different game altogether.

“…I am sure we might perform differently against Bafana Bafana.”

Tapera added: “We need to work on our defence. We also need to work on set-pieces. We were poor when it came to [defending] the set pieces.”

Tuesday’s game will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...