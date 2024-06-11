Chiwenga Sympathisers Threaten Wicknell Chivayo…

By A Correspondent

Wicknell Chivayo, a prominent businessman in Zimbabwe, has found himself in hot water after a leaked audio recording in which he boasted about his connections to the ruling Zanu PF party.

The recording has not only caused a stir among political circles, but has also attracted the attention of Chiwenga sympathizers, known as the Varakashi Team.

In the leaked audio, Chivayo can be heard bragging about his influence within Zanu PF and even going as far as claiming control over the Presidium.

This has not gone down well with many within the party, especially those who are loyal to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The Varakashi Team, believed to be aligned with Chiwenga, has openly threatened Chivayo, warning him to watch his back.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group declared, “Dakumuputitsa chimimba mutekwa chake,” which roughly translates to ” We want to deal with that fat man. “

The threat from the Varakashi Team has left many wondering about the implications for Chivayo and his business interests.

The businessman, who is known for his flashy lifestyle and controversial dealings, may now have to watch his back as tensions escalate within Zanu PF.

It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and whether Chivayo will face any consequences for his comments.

For now, the businessman is facing the wrath of Chiwenga sympathizers, who are not taking his words lightly. As the political landscape in Zimbabwe continues to shift, individuals like Chivayo may find themselves caught in the crossfire of internal party tensions.

