Malawi Names VP Plane Crash Victims

Malawi-The government of Malawi has released the names of officials who died in a tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The plane, carrying Chilima and nine others, crashed in the Chikangawa mountain range.

In a statement, the government confirmed that Mr Lukas Kapheni, Mr Chisomo Chimaneni, Ms Gloria Mtukule, Ms Shanil Dzimbiri, Mr Dan Kanyemba, Mr Abdul Lapukeni, Colonel Sambalopa, Major Selemani, and Major Aidin accompanied Vice President Chilima.

President Lazarus Chakwera declared Tuesday a national day of mourning.

“Unfortunately, all on board have perished in the crash,” the Office of the President and Cabinet stated on Tuesday morning.

Chilima, 51, and the other passengers were en route to attend the funeral of the country’s former attorney general when their plane lost contact with air traffic control. Officials reported that the plane had been unable to land at Mzuzu airport, approximately 200 miles north of the capital, due to poor visibility.

The pilot had been advised to return to Lilongwe when the flight disappeared from radar.

