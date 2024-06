Real Madrid Youngster Shines For Turkey

Arda Güler was chosen as man of the match in Turkey vs Poland friendly. He only played 45 mins and delivered massive numbers.

4 key passes, 1 big chance created, 100% dribbles completed, 4 tackles, 8 out of 8 duels won (100%)

