Shock As Missing Woman Is Found In Python Belly

Tragedy struck in Kalempang village, South Sulawesi province in Indonesia as residents discovered the lifeless body of 45-year-old Farida inside a massive reticulated python on Friday. The python, measuring around five meters (16 feet) long, had swallowed Farida whole after she went missing the previous night.

