Mnangagwa Elevates Justice Garainesu Mawadze

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a recent development, President Mnangagwa has named Justice Garainesu Mawadze as the Deputy Judge President, effective immediately.

The inauguration of the newly appointed Deputy Judge President is scheduled for Monday, June 24, 2024.

Prior to this promotion, Justice Mawadze served at the Masvingo High Court.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...