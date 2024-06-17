Police Raid Jameson Timba’s House, Arrest 70 CCC Members

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – June 17, 2024 |!In a dramatic turn of events, officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) besieged the residence of prominent Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) figure, Jameson Timba, in Harare. The police arrested approximately 70 members of the opposition party for allegedly holding an unsanctioned gathering.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident. “I can confirm that 70 suspects were arrested at Jameson Timba’s house in Harare for conducting an unsanctioned gathering. Police, who were acting on a tip-off, raided the house, leading to the arrests,” he stated.

The situation escalated during the arrests, as the gathered individuals reportedly became violent. “They started throwing stones at the police officers,” Nyathi said. In response, reinforcements were called in to manage the unrest.

The ZRP has indicated that more details regarding the incident will be provided tomorrow. The arrests mark a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the government and opposition parties in Zimbabwe.

This story is developing, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...