Driver Caught With Human Remains
18 June 2024
BREAKING NEWS: SUSPECTS ARRESTED AFTER A BODY WAS FOUND IN THEIR BOOT
Durban metro police were conducting a roadblock on the M41 when they noticed suspicious behavior from the driver who then attempted to flee from the scene but was arrested after a short chase.
Officers discovered a human body wrapped in plastic after a thorough search of the vehicle. Medics were called to the scene and confirmed the person is deceased. Both suspects are detained at Durban north police station.
Limpopo Newspaper