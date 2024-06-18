Driver Caught With Human Remains

BREAKING NEWS: SUSPECTS ARRESTED AFTER A BODY WAS FOUND IN THEIR BOOT

Durban metro police were conducting a roadblock on the M41 when they noticed suspicious behavior from the driver who then attempted to flee from the scene but was arrested after a short chase.

Officers discovered a human body wrapped in plastic after a thorough search of the vehicle. Medics were called to the scene and confirmed the person is deceased. Both suspects are detained at Durban north police station.

