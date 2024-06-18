Leaked Secret ANC, DA Govt Of National Unity Intent Document

STATEMENT OF INTENT OF THE 2024 GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY

**Preamble**

1. South Africa has made strides since 1994 toward establishing a non-racial, non-sexist, united and democratic society and improving the lives of all who live in it. We are building a democratic state guided by a progressive Constitution and a system of institutions that aim to translate the values of the Constitution into practice.

2. The 2024 national and provincial election was highly contested and, at times, divisive. The results of the election have the potential to foment further political and social fragmentation. Relatively low levels of voter turnout and registration suggest growing alienation from the political system.

3. At this historic juncture, we must act to ensure stability and peace, tackling the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality, entrench our Constitutional democracy and the rule of law, and to build a South Africa for all its people.

4. The people of South Africa expect us to work together as political parties to achieve these objectives, and to usher in a new era of peace, justice and prosperity for all.

5. It is in this context that we, as Political Parties, that participated in the 2024 Elections and received seats in the national and provincial legislatures, pledge to cooperate through a voluntary Government of National Unity (GNU).

6. The GNU2024 shall include cooperation in both the Executive and the Legislature.

7. The parties reaffirm our collective commitment to the founding values of the Constitution and to the preamble to the Constitution, which reads:

– “We, the people of South Africa,

Recognize the injustices of our past;

Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land;

Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country, and,

Believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.

We therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the supreme law of the Republic.”

### FOUNDATIONAL PRINCIPLES OF THE GNU

8. All parties to the GNU commit to uphold the following fundamental principles:

– 8.1 Respect for the Constitution, the Bill of Rights in its entirety, a united South Africa and the rule of law.

– 8.2 Non-racialism and non-sexism.

– 8.3 Social justice, redress and equity, and the alleviation of poverty.

– 8.4 Human dignity and the progressive realization of socio-economic rights.

– 8.5 Nation-building, social cohesion and unity in diversity.

– 8.6 Peace, stability and safe communities, especially for women and children.

– 8.7 Accountability, transparency and community participation in government.

– 8.8 Evidence-based policy and decision-making.

– 8.9 A professional, merit-based, non-partisan, developmental public service that puts people first.

– 8.10 Integrity, good governance and accountable leadership.

9. All parties that form part of the GNU commit to these principles.

10. The GNU is constituted in the interest of all South Africans. This Statement of Intent will therefore be a public document to ensure accountability and foster trust between the electorate and the political parties that form part of the GNU.

### BASIC MINIMUM PROGRAMME OF PRIORITIES

11. As Parties to this GNU, we agree that the 7th administration should focus on the following priorities:

– 11.1 Rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, the promotion of fixed capital investment and industrialization, job creation, transformation, livelihood support, land reform, infrastructure development, structural reforms and the sustainable use of our national resources and endowments. Macro-economic management must support national development goals in a sustainable manner.

– 11.2 Creating a more just society by tackling poverty, spatial inequalities, food security and the high cost of living, providing a social safety net, improving access to and the quality of, basic services, and protecting workers’ rights.

– 11.3 Stabilising local government, effective cooperative governance, the assignment of appropriate responsibilities to different spheres of government and review of the role of traditional leadership in the governance framework.

– 11.4 Investing in people through education, skills development and affordable quality health care.

– 11.5 Building state capacity and creating a professional, merit-based, corruption-free and developmental public service. Restructuring and improving state-owned entities to meet national development goals.

– 11.6 Strengthening law enforcement agencies to address crime, corruption and gender-based violence, as well as strengthening national security capabilities.

– 11.7 Strengthening the effectiveness of Parliament in respect of its legislative and oversight functions.

– 11.8 Strengthening social cohesion, nation-building and democratic participation, and undertaking common programmes against racism, sexism, tribalism and other forms of intolerance.

– 11.9 Foreign policy based on human rights, constitutionalism, the national interest, solidarity, peaceful resolution of conflicts, to achieve the African Agenda 2063, South-South, North-South cooperation, multilateralism and a just, peaceful and equitable world.

### MODALITIES OF THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY

14. Parties will work together in good faith and seek to build consensus on the formation of government where no party has an outright majority, on the basis of the above shared values and minimum programme, and in the interest of all South Africa’s people.

15. Parties will cooperate with each other in respect of the executive and/or legislature activities to advance these shared goals.

16. The Government of National Unity shall be constituted in a manner that reflects genuine inclusiveness of political parties that are party to this Statement of Intent and are represented in the National Assembly broadly taking into account the number of seats parties have in the National Assembly and the need to advance the National Interest. The President shall in constituting the Executive, take into account the electoral outcomes.

17. Whilst recognizing the President’s prerogative to appoint Members of the Executive, such appointments should be done in consultation with the Leaders of the respective Parties of the Members considered for appointment.

18. The GNU shall take decisions in accordance with the established practice of consensus. Where no consensus is possible, the principle of sufficient consensus shall apply.

19. Sufficient consensus exists when:

– 19.1 All parties have had the opportunity to express their views;

– 19.2 Despite reasonable attempts to resolve disagreements, and find common ground, there is no general consensus;

– 19.3 Parties to the GNU representing 60% of seats in the National Assembly agree;

– 19.4 Any party that disagrees has been able to formally record their objections.

—

NATIONAL OFFICE BEARER,PARTY

President of the Republic of South Africa,ANC

Speaker of the National Assembly,ANC

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly,DA

