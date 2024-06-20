Senior Zanu PF Official Arrested

By A Correspondent

In a bold move that has reverberated through Zimbabwean political circles, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) recently arrested Patson Chipunza, a prominent ZANU PF official, on charges of fraudulent land dealings.

Chipunza, who serves as the ZANU PF Councillor for Ward 11 in Seke, stands accused of unlawfully subdividing and selling land that belonged to the late Amos Midzi, a former Minister of Mines and Mining Development.

This development has not only exposed alleged corruption but has also shone a light on the internal power struggles within ZANU PF.

According to a statement from a ZANU PF insider, “ZACC has arrested ZANU PF Councillor for Ward 11, Seke, Patson Chipunza on charges of fraudulently subdividing and selling land belonging to the late former Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Mr Amos Midzi’s Estate.”

The arrest of Chipunza comes amid ongoing efforts by the Zimbabwean government to combat corruption, a pervasive issue that has long plagued the country.

While the government portrays these actions as part of a broader campaign to root out corruption and restore public trust, critics argue that such moves often serve as instruments in internal political battles within ZANU PF.

“This arrest could be interpreted as a manifestation of the ongoing internecine battles within ZANU PF, where factions vie for control and influence,” remarked a political analyst who preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The analyst pointed out that allegations of corruption are frequently weaponized in factional struggles within the ruling party, where individuals are targeted not only for their alleged misdeeds but also to weaken rival factions.

Indeed, Zimbabwe has witnessed numerous high-profile corruption cases in recent years, many of which have been linked to senior officials within ZANU PF.

The arrest of Chipunza underscores the complexities of Zimbabwean politics, where accusations of corruption are often intertwined with power struggles and factionalism.

