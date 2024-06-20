Welshman Confirms Planting Tshabangu To Remove Chamisa

By Political Reporter- Welshman Ncube has disclosed how he strategically undermined the former CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Ncube, who has a controversial history of political manoeuvring, admitted to implanting Sengezo Tshabangu to disrupt Chamisa’s leadership.

Tshabangu’s actions included unilaterally recalling numerous CCC MPs and councillors, effectively expelling them from the party.

This move significantly benefitted Zanu PF, enabling them to secure a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

During a CCC national council meeting in Harare, Ncube criticised Chamisa’s leadership, accusing him of steering the opposition party away from its democratic values, compromising accountability and transparency.

Addressing allegations that Tshabangu was an imposter, Ncube clarified that Tshabangu was indeed part of the CCC’s top hierarchy, holding the position of “interim secretary general” through what he termed “strategic ambiguity.” Ncube stated:

“We acknowledge that contrary to what some of us have said in the past—that we didn’t know Senator Tshabangu—we did. He was a member of the national executive and national council. He attended the fateful meeting of January 22, 2022, though he was not the secretary general at that time. He assumed that position under strategic ambiguity. Our competitive advantage in electoral terms relates to our identity as agents of democratic change, not just in what we say, but in what we do.”

Ncube emphasised the severe damage done to the opposition movement during Chamisa’s tenure, stating that it would take years of hard work to restore the party’s democratic agenda. He remarked:

“It will take many years and considerable effort to re-establish the opposition as a viable democratic alternative to ZANU PF. We do not underestimate the magnitude of this task—the damage is extensive. This council has resolved that, regardless of the challenges, we must uphold the ideals of the liberation struggle.”

Notably, several officials elected at the 2019 MDC-Alliance Congress in Gweru, which the courts later nullified, attended the meeting. These included Lynette Karenyi-Kore (co-vice president) and Chalton Hwende (secretary-general).

