ZACC Shields Wicknell, Turns Heat On Chimombe, Mpofu

Harare, June 20, 2024 — In a stunning turn of events, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is reportedly shielding convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo while intensifying its scrutiny on the two whistleblowers who exposed his alleged money laundering activities.

Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who accused Chivayo of inflating a 2023 election ballot printing tender from USD 8 million to USD 40 million, now find themselves at the center of a ZACC investigation. The controversial tender was awarded to Scott Sakupwanya, a known associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chimombe and Mpofu claim that Chivayo’s fraudulent actions were linked to the tender deal, which Chivayo allegedly manipulated to siphon additional funds. Despite these serious accusations, ZACC’s focus has shifted to investigating the whistleblowers instead.

Leading the ZACC probe is Mr. Chapwanya, who launched an investigation into allegations that Chimombe and Mpofu received USD 40 million from the government through their company, Blackdeck. The funds were intended for the Presidential Goats Scheme, a program designed to support underprivileged households by supplying goats. Instead, the pair allegedly diverted the money to purchase luxury mansions and vehicles.

“On 23 May 2024, team Chapwanya was allocated to investigate cases of Theft of Trust Property as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 and Money Laundering, as defined in Section 8(2) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapter 9:24], reported against the accused persons where it is alleged that the accused persons were paid USD 40 million by Treasury for them to supply and deliver goats meant to support the underprivileged households across the country under the Presidential Goats Scheme. It is further alleged that after the accused persons received the said funds from the Treasury, they did not deliver the goats as agreed but they went on and converted the funds for their own use through purchasing luxurious houses and vehicles,” part of the update by ZACC investigators reads.

This shift in focus has raised serious concerns about the impartiality of ZACC and the potential influence of powerful political figures in corruption investigations. Critics argue that the commission’s actions undermine the credibility of anti-corruption efforts in Zimbabwe, casting doubt on its commitment to tackling high-profile corruption cases.

As the investigation unfolds, the public awaits further developments, questioning whether justice will be served or if powerful individuals will continue to evade accountability.

