Zimbabweans Called Out For Watching Too Much Porn

By A Correspondent| Zimbabweans are watching too much porn according to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

Speaking on the sidelines of a Sensitisation and Awareness Workshop on Cyber Security, Potraz CIRT and Enforcement Deputy Director Evidence Mazhindu said statistics at hand show that adult entertainment sites and adjacent content sites make it into the top ten of most visited sites by Zimbabweans.

Mazhindu attributed this to idleness, calling on authorities to invest more towards ICT research initiatives.

