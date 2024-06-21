Emmerson Mnangagwa In Secret Meeting With Frelimo President

Spread the love

Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

This afternoon at State House, I was honoured to receive President Daniel Francisco Chapo of Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo.

President Filipe Nyusi is finishing his term, and President Chapo is set to be the Frelimo Presidential candidate in the general elections later this year.

During our meeting, I presented him with a gift as a symbol of the enduring friendship and collaboration between our two countries.

Zimbabwe #Mozambique

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...