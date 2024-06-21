HH Takes Mnangagwa Head-On

By Diplomatic Correspondent- The government of Zambia has approached the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) to call President Emmerson Mnangagwa to order following his recent comments made in Russia.

Mnangagwa recently told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Zambia was becoming a regional security threat because of its association with America.

On Thursday, Zambia’s Foreign Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, addressed his Parliament in Lusaka, describing Mnangagwa’s comments as an “unwarranted attack on Zambia’s sovereignty.” He stated:

“The statements made by President Mnangagwa are not only baseless but also damaging to the spirit of unity and mutual respect that underpins our regional cooperation. We call upon SADC and the AU to address this matter decisively and conclusively to preserve the integrity of our regional partnerships.”

Some Zimbabwean government officials argue that the presence of a United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) office in Lusaka threatens regional peace and stability.

However, Haimbe, in his address to Parliament, emphasised that the AFRICOM office in Lusaka is part of a broader initiative to enhance regional security cooperation and capacity-building. He explained:

“The AFRICOM office is aimed at strengthening our security infrastructure and fostering greater cooperation in combating transnational threats. It should not be viewed as a security risk but rather as a testament to our commitment to regional peace and stability.”

According to a transcript of the meeting between the Zimbabwean and Russian leaders posted on the Kremlin’s official website, Mnangagwa told Putin that the West has abandoned Zimbabwe, “making us feel lonely.” He added:

“We cannot go to the West; we have to come here because the West would want to see us down. They support our neighbors, Zambia and Malawi, very heavily. But in spite of that, Zimbabwe’s economy is the fastest-growing in the region, despite being isolated by the Americans.”

