Zanu PF Mourns Charles Majange

Former Chivi South legislator Charles Majange has died.

ZANU PF Masvingo Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa confirmed.

He described Majange who served as Chivi South legislator for two terms as a long-serving and loyal ZANU PF member.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

State media

