Chiwenga’s New Wife Notes Request From A Facebook User

By A Correspondent| In a rather show of humility, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s new wife MinnieBaloyi has taken note of a request by her Facebook follower to talk to her husband to forgive Marry Mubaiwa who was recently amputated due to illness.

A Facebook user begged her to talk to her husband to forgive ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa who recently had a leg amputated due to a rare illness that also forced doctors to remove her decomposing hand.

Baloyi responded by saying noted with thanks while adding love emojis and a green tick to approve.

