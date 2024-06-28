5 Facts You Did Not Know About Norman Maroto
- A product of the Dynamos juniors who broke through the ranks during the famous Kidznet programme in 2001.
- Maroto won several trophies with the Glamour Boys before leading Gunners to Premier League glory in 2009.
- Maroto is the last striker in Zimbabwe to score over 20 goals in a single Premier Soccer league season when he notched 22 goals in 2010 for the now defunct Gunners.
- Popularly known as Lumumba, Maroto also turned out for former champions FC Platinum and the now defunct Gunners before hanging his boots.
- At retirement he joined the Football Union of Zimbabwe as Communication Officer, a position he held until his death.