Featured Sport
5 Facts You Did Not Know About Norman Maroto
28 June 2024
Spread the love
  1. A product of the Dynamos juniors who broke through the ranks during the famous Kidznet programme in 2001.
  2. Maroto won several trophies with the Glamour Boys before leading Gunners to Premier League glory in 2009.
  3. Maroto is the last striker in Zimbabwe to score over 20 goals in a single Premier Soccer league season when he notched 22 goals in 2010 for the now defunct Gunners.
  4. Popularly known as Lumumba, Maroto also turned out for former champions FC Platinum and the now defunct Gunners before hanging his boots.
  5. At retirement he joined the Football Union of Zimbabwe as Communication Officer, a position he held until his death.