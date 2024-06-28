Mnangagwa Speaks On Mutoriro
28 June 2024
Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
Yesterday, I announced the launch of Zimbabwe’s Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan. This initiative addresses the rampant drug and substance abuse in our communities with a comprehensive strategy based on seven key pillars: supply reduction, demand reduction, harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation, community reintegration, policy and legal enforcement, and media and communication.
We extend our sincere gratitude to UNICEF for their invaluable support in developing and launching this plan. Together, we will build a healthier and safer Zimbabwe.