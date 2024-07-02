George Charamba Hints At Retiring

By Political Reporter-Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has hinted at retiring.

Charamba was appointed to the late President Robert Mugabe’s administration following the elections of 2000 and served as the presidential spokesperson until Mugabe’s ouster in a military coup in November 2017.

As the permanent secretary in the Information Ministry since 2000, Charamba has worked with Jonathan Moyo, Webster Shamu, and Sikhanyiso Ndlovu.

He is known for denouncing the opposition MDC party and, more recently, the CCC.

After Mugabe’s ouster by the junta, Charamba was replaced by Nick Mangwana as the Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary in 2018.

Posting on his X account Tuesday, under the username dhonzamusoro007, Charamba hinted at retiring.:

WHO WOULDN’T RETIRE HAPPILY? This verdurous piece of God’s earth has been greened by my Number Two daughter, Komborero, who is an Environmental Engineer with the Zimbabwe Water Authority, ZINWA. She is into onions and has done a reasonably good job of it. Clearly up the learning curve and I am thrilled!!! Succession is as key in the Family as it is in Business. Well done Chihera!!

