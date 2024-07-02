Mnangagwa Spooks In Plot To Arrest Amos Chibaya…

Information we are receiving from state sources is that a high powered delegation of two batches of the dreaded Ferret and CIO teams has been dispatched to Gweru and Bulawayo to hunt down citizens Organizer Hon Amos Chibaya and Spokesperson, Hon Gift Siziba. The plan is to abduct the duo following their calls for the government to release the #Avondale79.

We condemn the regime’s dark antics to silence our leadership.

