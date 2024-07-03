Bus Ferrying School Children Hit By Train, 12 Injured

By A Correspondent| A bus carrying school children was hit by a train at the Willton Level Crossing in Mutare this morning. Twelve pupils were injured and taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

According to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) preliminary investigations, the bus driver failed to follow level crossing rules and tried to beat the train to the level crossing, resulting in the accident.

NRZ urged all drivers to exercise extreme caution and strictly adhere to road rules at level crossings.

