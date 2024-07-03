Police Hunting For Chamisa Ally

By A Correspondent| Hatcliffe legislator Agency Gumbo is wanted by the police in connection with an address he made outside the Harare Magistrates Court following the denial of bail to Jameson Timba and 78 other Citizens Coalition for Change members last week.

Gumbo made the announcement on his Twitter account saying he has instructed his lawyers to enquire why the police are seeking to arrest him.

“I am advised that the ZRP are allegedly seeking to arrest me for this address which I gave to the press on the day the bail ruling for my clients was postponed. I am not a criminal. I am a lawyer, an MP and an opposition leader working with and for the #Avondale78 and Hon Timba who are detained illegally in Harare.I have requested my lawyers to enquire into this allegation. My contact is known, my work address is public knowledge and I am available for any formal inquiry. Please respect my right to human dignity as a professional, a public official and as a citizen. Don’t attack me or my family in the dark. @PoliceZimbabwe if you want me, just tell me, I will come! Deal with me in light,” said Gumbo.

Other CCC leaders including Amos Chibaya and Gift Ostallos Siziba are also in trouble for the remarks they made outside the court when the courts denied bail to their members.

In their address, Chibaya and Siziba reminder the Zanu PF regime that protests were constitutional and could be done if the courts continue to unfairly persecute opposition supporters.

